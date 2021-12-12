Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jim Roberts scored 24 tries in Great Britain's 54-49 final win against USA at the 2020 Paralympics

Paralympic gold medallist Jim Roberts has announced his retirement from wheelchair rugby.

Roberts, 34, was part of the British team that made history in Tokyo, winning the nation's first Paralympic title in wheelchair rugby.

The Welshman was also part of the team that finished fifth at the 2016 Games.

"Although a lot of people have known this has been coming for a while, today I formally announce my retirement from wheelchair rugby," Roberts said.

"So many thank yous to people who've helped me along this journey. Family, friends, team-mates, support staff, backroom staff, supporters and everyone in between.

"To achieve the dream of winning a Paralympic gold medal would not have been possible without you all."

Writing on social media, external-link Roberts added: "It's been a big part of my life for a long time and I have to say it's quite a relief to finally lose this chapter and move on to the next."

Roberts was a talented cross country runner as a teenager, representing Wales, but after completing his first year at Coventry University in 2007, he contracted bacterial meningitis.

Roberts spent more than two years in hospital altogether. Both his legs had to be amputated.

But one of the nurses would change the course of his life, after suggesting he try wheelchair rugby.