Beth Munro (right) was beaten to Paralympic gold by the much more experienced Lisa Gjessing (left)

Paralympic silver medallist Beth Munro has been forced out of the World Para Taekwondo Championships after testing positive for Covid-19.

Munro, 28, became Britain's first Paralympic taekwondo medallist in Tokyo in September.

Writing on social media, external-link Munro pledged to come back stronger.

"A setback is the foundation for a comeback. Mark my words I will comeback in leaps and bounds ready to storm 2022," she said.