Beth Munro: Covid-19 ends Paralympic medallist's World Para Taekwondo Championship bid
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Paralympic silver medallist Beth Munro has been forced out of the World Para Taekwondo Championships after testing positive for Covid-19.
Munro, 28, became Britain's first Paralympic taekwondo medallist in Tokyo in September.
Writing on social media, Munro pledged to come back stronger.
"A setback is the foundation for a comeback. Mark my words I will comeback in leaps and bounds ready to storm 2022," she said.