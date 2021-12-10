Wheelchair basketball: Great Britain's women reach European Championships final before withdrawing over Covid-19 concerns

Helen Freeman (centre)
Helen Freeman inspired Great Britain's women to victory over Germany in their semi-final

Great Britain's women have withdrawn from the wheelchair basketball European Championships despite reaching the final, due to Covid-19 concerns.

Helen Freeman scored 24 points in a 58-51 semi-final victory over Germany before the announcement was made.

A second GB women's player had tested positive for coronavirus in Madrid earlier in the week.

In a statementexternal-link British Wheelchair Basketball said they supported the squad's "decision to return home".

The side has already secured a place at the World Championships in Dubai next year.

GB's men's team are also competing in the last four of the tournament against Italy on Friday.

