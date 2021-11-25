Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Watch: Retiring McKillop 'never expected dreams to come true'

Four-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop has announced his retirement from competitive Paralympic athletics.

The Northern Ireland runner won in the T37 800m in Beijing 2008 and completed an 800m and 1500m double in London four years later before more success in Rio.

McKillop, 31, finished eighth in the T38 1500m final at the rescheduled Paralympics in Tokyo in August.

"I knew this day would come at some stage, but it's a day I never wanted to arrive," he posted on social media.

McKillop added: "I'm so fortunate to have had such an amazing career within the sport I love and this has been one of the hardest decisions I've had to make."

The County Antrim native, who has spoken in the past about his struggles with mental health, saw his 13-year unbeaten record in Para-competition come to an end at the 2019 World Championships.

That followed all middle-distance events being removed from his T37 category as the Glengormley hero, who was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy, had to move to T38.

McKillop still won silver at the Para-Athletics European Championships in June. However, at the Tokyo Paralympics he was well adrift of winner Nate Riech, who set a Paralympic record of 3:58.92, and the chasing pack.

McKillop was visibly emotional as he crossed the line and hinted immediately after the race he would hang up his spikes.

"I believe that announcing my retirement today is the right thing to do," he added on Thursday.

"I am happily running away from competitive Paralympic sport knowing I gave it my all."