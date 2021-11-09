Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Dylan Alcott (right) celebrated the US Open win that completed his Golden Slam this year with a beer in his trophy

World number one Dylan Alcott will retire after January's Australian Open, where he will seek a record-extending eighth successive wheelchair quad singles title.

The Australian, 30, completed a Golden Slam - all four majors plus Paralympic gold - in 2021.

"The Australian Open changed my life, tennis changed my life," Alcott said.

"Without tennis I wouldn't be here sitting and talking with you today, potentially sitting here at all."

Speaking to reporters at Melbourne Park, he added: "I owe it everything, and what better way to finish in my home city in front of crowds, big, big crowds after the year that we had, the last couple of years. It's going to be incredible."

The 15-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has won the quad singles at Wimbledon twice, said it was time to let the next generation shine.

"I feel redundant, I feel old, I feel a bit washed up," he said.

"It's their turn to dominate and get the recognition they deserve, so really looking forward to getting out there and doing my thing one more time, and hopefully making it 16 [Grand Slam singles titles]."