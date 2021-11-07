Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hewett (left) also won the doubles title with Gordon Reid (right) on Saturday

British number one Alfie Hewett beat Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez to claim the men's singles title at the season-ending Wheelchair Masters in Orlando.

Hewett, 24, was forced to battle back in the first and third sets to defeat the second seed 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

It capped a successful weekend for the five-time Grand Slam winner after he picked up the doubles title alongside fellow Briton Gordon Reid.

"It was almost like a boxing match," Hewett said of his win over Fernandez.

"Who can land the biggest punch and the right punch, as well, because you can hit as hard as you like, but if you hit it into his zone it's going to come back twice as heavy."

Hewett fell 5-2 behind in the opening set and saved four set points before winning the tie-break.

Three-time major winner Fernandez, 27, took the second set before Hewett held his nerve in the decider, securing the title with a forehand winner after two hours and 55 minutes on court.

"I don't think it was my strongest performance but that final game at 5-4 in the third, it all seemed to come together then and that's when I needed it most," added world number two Hewett.