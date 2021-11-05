Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Claire Cashmore successfully defended her title

Britain's Claire Cashmore successfully defended her title and compatriot Dave Ellis took gold alongside guide Luke Pollard at the World Triathlon Para Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Paralympic bronze medallist Cashmore, 33, won the women's PTS5 race ahead of American Grace Norman, who also finished second at the Tokyo Games.

Ellis, 35, and Pollard, 30, claimed gold in the men's PTVI.

"It feels pretty good to have retained my title," said Cashmore.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind year so this is just the perfect way to finish it off."

The competition started with a 750m swim in the Yas Island marina, which was followed by a 20km cycle on the Formula 1 circuit before a 5km run to the finish.

"I just felt like everything clicked into place," said Cashmore, who clocked one hour five minutes one second to win by 53 seconds.

"The course was so much fun. To race on the Formula 1 track was so fast and the perfect course for me."

Ellis and Pollard, meanwhile, clocked 55:08 to improve on the silver they won in 2019.

"It feels awesome to be world champion again, and it's Luke's first time as a world champion guide," Ellis said.

"It was a really good race and a great day which we really enjoyed."

Britain won four medals, with Fran Brown taking silver behind American Hailey Danz in the women's PTS2 and Alison Peasgood, alongside guide Brooke Gillies, finishing third in the women's PTVI, which was won by Spain's Susana Rodriguez.