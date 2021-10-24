Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The FA is aiming to increase disability football participation by 50% by 2024

The Football Association has appointed Catherine Gilby as its new head of Para-performance.

Gilby will join the FA in January after more than a decade with British Para-swimming, where she is head of sports science and sports medicine.

She will oversee a team responsible for maximising the potential of the FA's Para-footballers and coaches.

Gilby said she was "thrilled" to be taking the role at an "exciting point" for Para-football.

"I am committed to developing and sustaining high performance Para-football teams of players and staff to be to be the best they can be, both as players and people, ultimately supporting the FA to achieve their mission for 2024," said Gilby.

The FA also says it is committed to establishing two new blind and cerebral palsy women's teams by 2024 as part of its new three-year plan to increase disability football participation in the next three years.