Miller made a big impression on his Paralympic debut

Paralympic champion Owen Miller and Tokyo bronze medallist Columba Blango have been elevated to the top level of British Athletics funding for the new season.

Scottish 1500m runner Miller, who took gold in the T20 event, moves up from Podium Potential to Podium level.

T20 400m runner Blango is offered Podium membership for the first time.

A total of 42 athletes have been named across Podium, Podium Potential and Confirmation levels.

Among those not included are long jumper Stef Reid, sprinter Sophie Kamlish and throwers Jo Butterfield and Stephen Miller while Kadeena Cox will still receive some support, but is set to be part of the funding scheme for Para-cycling.

New names on the Confirmation list, which is designed to support athletes in their early years of inclusion on the World Class Programme, are Tokyo debutants Fabienne Andre, Luke Nuttall, Daniel Sidbury and Melanie Woods.

"Following a successful Tokyo Paralympic Games, the programme is in a strong position," said Para-athletics head coach Paula Dunn.

"We have a number of athletes tracking in a strong direction to Paris and Los Angeles. I wish all the athlete and coach pairings the best in their development through the next cycle."

Paralympic Podium: Kare Adenegan, Hollie Arnold, Columba Blango, Olivia Breen, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Richard Chiassaro, Hannah Cockroft, Aled Davies, David Devine, Kyron Duke, Sabrina Fortune, Dan Greaves, Sophie Hahn, Harri Jenkins, Sammi Kinghorn, Maria Lyle, Owen Miller, Jonnie Peacock, Dan Pembroke, Derek Rae , Andrew Small, Vanessa Wallace, Richard Whitehead, Thomas Young

Paralympic Podium Potential: Ola Abidogun, Martina Barber, Lydia Church, Nathan Maguire, Anna Nicholson, Zac Shaw, Zak Skinner, Ali Smith, JohnBoy Smith, Hannah Taunton, Harrison Walsh, David Weir

Paralympic Confirmation: Fabienne André, Karim Chan, Dillon Labrooy, Luke Nuttall, Daniel Sidbury, Melanie Woods