Weir finished second in last year's London Marathon on a closed course

Virgin Money London Marathon Date: Sunday, 3 October

Eight-time London Marathon champion David Weir says Marcel Hug's hi-tech wheelchair gives him an added edge.

Hug, 35, won four gold medals at this year's Paralympics in Tokyo using a specially designed chair that was developed for him over four years.

"I don't want to take it away from Marcel because he's a fantastic athlete and would probably have won a shedload of medals in Tokyo anyway," said Weir.

"But you can see he's got those extra gains from a Ferrari of a chair."

Weir says that Hug, who won the 2020 London Marathon, and American Daniel Romanchuk, who took the title in 2019, "are from another universe" in terms of speed as the trio prepare for Sunday's race.

"It is going to be tough on Sunday. But I love challenges and pushing myself to the limit," Weir added.

The 42-year-old Londoner says he has no qualms about technology's influence on wheelchair racing, believing it is good for the sport overall.

"The chair does obviously make a massive difference, Marcel has done a lot in the windtunnel and tested it for the last four years," added Weir.

"I am happy to see it because I love to see our sport improve and get faster and better."

Weir himself has opted to switch back to an older chair with a carbon chassis, rather then the aluminium he used in Tokyo, for the marathon.

After initially retiring from the track after Rio 2016, Weir returned for another shot at the Paralympics and says he has no plans to end his road career.

"I am probably at the back end of my career, but I just love doing the marathons," he said. "I am just enjoying travelling and enjoying life at the moment.

"I will just keep plodding along until I feel I can't do any more."