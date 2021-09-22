Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain sent a squad of 13 athletes to the World Championships in Moscow

Great Britain have won six medals at the 2021 IFSC Para-climbing World Championships in Moscow, Russia, including two golds.

Abbie Robinson (B2) and Matthew Phillips (AU2) claimed gold to become world champions for a third consecutive time. Richard Slocock (B2), Martha Evans (RP3) and Leanora Volpe (RP2) secured silver medals, while Jesse Dufton won a bronze in the B1 category.

Zoe Spriggins, competition programme manager, said it was "a fantastic effort from the whole team".

"It has been such a privilege to be here and watch the team perform after such a long break," she said.