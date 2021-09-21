Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Lauren Parker missed out on a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics by one second

Lauren Parker could have been forgiven for writing off her chances at this year's Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

The Australian Para-triathlete admits suffering third-degree burns to her feet the week before the event "definitely brought extra challenges".

It left the two-time world champion needing hospital treatment, yet she was still able to compete in Saturday's half Ironman event in St George, Utah.

With the help of two of the nurses who treated her before the event, the 32-year-old managed not only to complete the race but won her category.

"They were absolutely amazing and [provided] the best care I've ever had," Parker said on social media. external-link

"What a week of highs and lows. Getting to the start line, let alone the finish line, was the hardest ever, so I'm really happy.

"I have made some special lifelong friends."

A successful triathlete before switching to Para-triathlon after a serious training accident in April 2017, Parker met nurses Marci Nell and Sydnee Slack after being caught out by the heat in Utah.

While waiting in a van as coach Brad Fernley dismantled some bikes, Parker rested her feet on the dashboard.

But the temperature was 45C and when Fernley saw Parker's feet 40 minutes later they were covered in blisters.

Nell and Slack treated Parker, who won Para-triathlon silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics last month, and were also on hand during the race to change her dressings in transition .

Despite facing "the hardest course I've ever done in my life - we had sun, rain, hail, wind to go along with it", Parker won in seven hours 54 minutes 43 seconds.

"I'll never forget my week here and the beautiful people I've met who have left a print in my heart," she said.

"I can't put into words the appreciation I have."

Charles-Barclay becomes world champion

Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay can finally call herself a world champion after dominating the professional women's event.

The 28-year-old led at the end of the 1.2-mile swim, the 56-mile bike ride and the 13.1-mile run to triumph in four hours 20 seconds.

She was second in this event in 2018 and runner-up in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

South African Jeanni Metzler was second and American Taylor Knibb third, while Britons Katrina Matthews and Emma Pallant-Browne finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Norway's Gustav Iden defended the men's title despite being in 17th place after the swim.

The 25-year-old made up the ground on the bike before crossing the finish line in 3:37:13, ahead of American Sam Long and Denmark's Daniel Baekkegard.