Charlotte Henshaw won gold in kayaking at the Tokyo Paralympics after winning swimming medals at two previous Games

Britain's Charlotte Henshaw claimed a second gold in three days and Laura Sugar won a first world title at the Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Copenhagen.

Paralympic champion Henshaw, 34, added a KL2 world title to the VL3 gold she won on Thursday, with compatriot Emma Wiggs taking KL2 silver.

Meanwhile, Sugar, 30, followed her KL3 Paralympic gold with a world championship win in the same event.

Hope Gordon took silver behind Sugar.

The British medal rush continued on day three of the event as Rob Oliver won KL3 silver and Lizzie Broughton earned the canoe sprint team's first medal of the championships in the women's K1 1,000m.

Henshaw, who won KL2 gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, said: "It's been a whirlwind fortnight and I think if had you told me in 2017 when I first sat in a kayak that over these two weeks that I would be a Paralympic champion and double world champion I probably wouldn't have believed you."