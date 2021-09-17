Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Wiggs won the inaugural VL2 200m event at the Tokyo Paralympics

Great Britain's Emma Wiggs and Jack Eyers both claimed gold medals at the Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Copenhagen.

Wiggs dominated the women's VL2 race to win by 7.55 seconds and take the title she also claimed in 2018 and 2019.

She added the victory to the Paralympic gold she earned in the event in Tokyo this year.

Eyers narrowly beat compatriot Stuart Wood, who won silver, in a dramatic race to win the men's VL3 title.

Eyers finished in 50.01 seconds, while Wood was just 0.12 seconds behind.