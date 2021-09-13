Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gordon Reid (right) has won 19 Grant Slams across singles and doubles

Gordon Reid is eager to celebrate but also rest following his latest wheelchair tennis success.

The Scot, with Englishman Alfie Hewett, completed a calendar Grand Slam by winning the US Open men's doubles.

And Reid, 29, secured a bronze medal in the men's singles tournament at the Tokyo Paralympics earlier this month.

"Feeling exhausted, feeling tired physically and emotionally, psychologically after the trip we've been on here and in Tokyo," he said.

Reid had a six-hour stopover in Glasgow after returning from Japan, before travelling to the US Open, which normally does not take place in the same year as a Paralympic Games.

"I'm definitely in need for a bit of rest and recovery - and celebrations," he said.

The US Open proved to be a hugely successful Grand Slam for British tennis with Emma Raducanu winning the women's singles - her first tournament win - and Joe Salisbury successful in the men's doubles and mixed doubles events.

And Reid commented: "When you have success like Emma's had, coming in as a qualifier to win the women's singles - something that's never been done before and then you've got Joe, who's a mixed and men's doubles champion here, we're still at the stage where we're kind of overshadowed a little bit by that.

"It's great to celebrate all the British success at the same time. It's been a great tournament for tennis and the UK."