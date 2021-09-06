Aled Sion Davies won shot put bronze at London 2012.

Triple Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies says he is aiming for further success at Paris 2024.

The 30-year-old won gold at his third successive games with success in the F63 shot put at Tokyo 2020, delayed for a year because of the pandemic.

Davies said he would take time out to reflect on his achievements before focusing on next Paralympic Games.

"Paris of course is the big picture. It's only three years away," Davies told BBC Sport Wales.

"There are lots of major championships. I haven't decided 100% on what I am going to be aiming towards.

"I am going to take the next six weeks to digest everything, enjoy it because I have been a sucker over the years for saying 'right, onto the next one'.

"I forgot how hard it is to win these medals and how much it takes. It's not just me, there's a whole team out there. I think I am just going to make sure I celebrate this one a bit longer than normal.

"I am in the shape of my life. I am ready to throw big. I thought I could break the world record if conditions had let me but it didn't happen."

He won F42 discus gold at London 2012 but the event was omitted from Rio four years later, where he won the F42 shot put title.

Bridgend-born Davies, who has also won six IPC World Championship gold medals, was forced to turn his garage into a gym during lockdown.

But he was among the 21 Welsh contingent which secured 14 of Paralympic GB's 124 medals in Tokyo and described it as a "phenomenal games."

"It's been incredible to see the journeys the athletes have been on, how they have coped and adapted over the last 18 months," Davies added.

"There has been a lot of new stars coming through and a lot of seasoned pros coming back and doing what they do best.

"For me just getting to the start line was a job done because when lockdown first happened, I didn't know what I was going to do. I had to change everything. I kind of became self-sufficient.

"The athletes all did the same. It was great to see that. The performances were coming. Wales, we only get seven medals in Rio. Doubling that shows how well we are developing disability sport here.

"We have come a long way in the last 10 years. It seems to be doubling - 28 in Paris in three years would be nice.

"I think that's a bit ambitious but we have so much talent. It's great to see and I am really proud of them."