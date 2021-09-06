Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sammi Kinghorn, Neil Fachie and Libby Clegg all won medals in Tokyo

Maree Todd hopes Scotland's Paralympic athletes will "inspire others to try participating in sport" after the country delivered 21 medals.

The minister for public health, women's health and sport was speaking after 14 Scots made the podium for Paralympics GB at the Tokyo Games.

The medal haul of two gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals surpassed the totals achieved in 2012 and 2016.

"I am of course extremely proud of the Scottish athletes," said Todd.

"[They] have brought back a staggering amount of medals."

Sprinter Libby Clegg medalled at a fourth Games with bronze as part of Great Britain's 4x100m universal relay team while Owen Miller (T20 1500m gold), Maria Lyle (T35 100m and T35 200m bronze), Sammi Kinghorn (T53 400m silver and T53 100m bronze) were also successful on the track.

Cyclist Neil Fachie matched his gold achievement in London by winning the B 1000m time trial for a fourth Paralympics medal overall. Fin Graham (C3 3,000m individual pursuit and C1-3 road race silver) Aileen McGlynn (B 1000m time trial silver), Jenny Holl (B road race silver and B 3000m individual pursuit bronze) and Lewis Stewart (pilot, B 1000m time trial silver) were Scotland's other medal-winning cyclists.

Swimmer Toni Shaw was the first Scot to medal in the Tokyo Paralympics with bronze in the S9 400m freestyle while Stephen Clegg won three medals in the pool - S12 100m butterfly silver and bronze in the S12 100m backstroke and S12 100m freestyle. And Scot Quin took bronze in the SB14 100m breaststroke.

Powerlifter Micky Yule won bronze in the -72kg category and Gordon Reid won the men's wheelchair tennis bronze medal match against Alfie Hewett after the pair took silver in the men's doubles.

"I hope the performance of the team will inspire others to try participating in sport and maybe dream of taking part in future Games," added Todd.