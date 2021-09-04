Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gordon Reid now has Paralympic gold, two silvers and a bronze medal

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Gordon Reid says his Paralympic wheelchair tennis singles bronze-medal win against close friend and doubles partner Alfie Hewett was "the most difficult match" he has played.

The Britons took Paralympic doubles silver together on Friday before Reid beat Hewett 6-4 3-6 7-5 on Saturday.

Reid and Hewett also won doubles silver in Rio and the Scot described the Tokyo final loss as "heartbreaking".

After winning bronze, Reid told Hewett: "I was sorry we had to do that."

Later, in a post-match interview, Rio 2016 singles champion Reid added: "It doesn't feel like I am a winner today at the moment. But I am sure once the emotions settle down I will be proud of the fact I have won another singles medal and have the full collection, so it is quite a cool thing to do.

"After the doubles final and all the emotion that we went through together as a team, we both said that playing against each other the next day was the last thing we wanted to do.

"Obviously there has to be a winner, but it was the most difficult match I had ever played in my life.

"When I won the gold the last time I didn't cry, but I have cried more this week than I have for the rest of the last three or four years."

It may be the final time that Englishman Hewett plays at a Paralympics as new classification rules could deem his disability not severe enough to compete in wheelchair tennis events.

That would mean the end of a doubles partnership with 29-year-old Reid which has delivered 12 Grand Slam titles since 2016.

"We just hated that match. It was horrible," Hewett, 23, said of their latest encounter.

"That is what I've done since I was eight years old so it's my career, my profession, and I want to continue."

Whiley and Shuker miss out on gold

Earlier on Saturday, Britain's Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker took doubles silver as they lost the final 6-0 6-1 to Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

Whiley had beaten Van Koot for doubles bronze on Friday.

"Now we are the strongest we have ever been," said Whiley, who confirmed she will not compete at the Paris Games in 2024.

"This was our Games - we didn't come home with gold but we've made a lot of improvements."