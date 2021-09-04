Tokyo Paralympics: Gordon Reid wins wheelchair bronze medal match
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
|Paralympic Games on the BBC
|Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8
|Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website
Gordon Reid secured his first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics by beating Alfie Hewett in the men's singles wheelchair tennis bronze medal match.
Reid won 6-3 3-6 7-5 against his doubles partner, after the pair had missed out on a medal in the doubles.
Hewett also lost to Reid in the gold medal match at Rio 2016 and together they took silver in the doubles in Brazil.
Ben Rowlings finished seventh in the final of the T34 800m final.
Derek Rae competes in the T46 marathon later.
