Gordon Reid has now won gold, silver and bronze at Paralympic Games

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September

Gordon Reid beat fellow Briton Alfie Hewett in the men's singles wheelchair tennis bronze-medal match to secure his first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Scot Reid won 6-3 3-6 7-5 against his doubles partner, after the pair had missed out on a medal in that event.

Englishman Hewett lost to Reid in the gold-medal match at Rio 2016, and together they took silver in the doubles in Brazil.

Ben Rowlings finished seventh in the final of the T34 800m final.

Derek Rae competes in the T46 marathon later.