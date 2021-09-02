Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Ireland's Dunlevy and McCrystal have won two gold and a silver in Tokyo

Irish Para-cycling duo Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won their second gold medal at the Paralympics after triumphing in the B road race in Tokyo.

The duo's latest success brings Ireland's gold medal tally to four.

Dunlevy and McCrystal produced a devastating final lap to finish seven seconds ahead of Great Britain's Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

The Irish pair also won a silver medal in the individual pursuit in Tokyo.

That came prior to their victory in the B time trial on Tuesday.

In Friday's race, Dunlevy and McCrystal fought out a thrilling battle with the British duo and Sweden's Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem before crossing the line to take gold in a time of two hours, 35 minutes and 53 seconds.

Ireland's medal haul now stands at seven - four golds, two silvers and one bronze - with Eglinton athlete Jason Smyth having retained his T13 100m title and swimmer Ellen Keane triumphing in the SB8 100m breaststroke final.

Dunlevy and pilot McCrystal won a gold and a silver at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

Belfast man James MacSorley will be in action for Great Britain in their wheelchair basketball semi-final against Japan on Friday afternoon

Northern Irishman James MacSorley will be in action for the Great Britain wheelchair basketball team in their semi-final against Japan at 12:45 BST on Friday.

Larne woman Claire Taggart, meanwhile, will play for Great Britain in their remaining group games against Argentina and the Russian Paralympic Committee in the Boccia BC1/BC2 Mixed Team competition.

Also on Friday, Irish cyclists Ronan Grimes and Richael Timothy finished 11th in their road race events.

In a C4-5 race badly affected by wet conditions, Grimes lost time as he came off his bike while attempting to avoid a crash.

Grimes, who secured fourth and sixth-placed finishes in earlier events in Tokyo, battled gamely to get back into contention but was last of the finishers in two hours, 29 minutes and 21 seconds.

Roscommon woman Timothy also battled bravely amid treacherous conditions to complete her programme in the C1-C3 road race.

In swimming, the last Irish competitor in action Longford man Patrick Flanagan produced a season's best of 1:26.81 in his S6 100m backstroke heat but it wasn't enough to progress to the final.

Flanagan suffered misfortune en route to the Games when his wheelchair was broken during the course of a flight from Dublin to London which necessitated a replacement wheelchair having to be sent to Japan.

In canoeing, Cork man Pat O'Leary won the B final of the KL3 200m event to place seventh overall after narrowly missing out on a place in the A decider.