Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Broom-Edwards has won medals at European, world and Paralympic level

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

High jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards said winning his first Paralympic gold was "an emotional rollercoaster" as Great Britain won three medals in Friday's morning session in Tokyo.

The 33-year-old world champion took silver at Rio 2016 but went one better with a season's best of 2.10m.

There was also gold for Paralympic debutant Owen Miller in the T20 1500m.

"To get it right, at the right time, I'm relieved, elated, excited, crying my eyes out," Broom-Edwards said.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster. I've been striving for it. To keep my cool and get it right when it counted, I'm really proud of myself.

"I always believed in myself and I wanted to come here and jump a new personal best. The weather didn't play ball but to do a season's best is amazing."

Miller, 29, won gold with a brilliant last lap, coming from fifth place with 400m to go and overtaking Russian Alexander Rabotnitskii on the last bend before sprinting home to clock three minutes 54.57 seconds.

"It went exactly the way I wanted. I timed it right and knew I could do it," he said.

"I gave it my all. I went for it and knew nobody was going to catch me. I could never really imagine I'd be a Paralympic gold medallist when I took up the sport, but I am today."

There was also bronze for Hannah Taunton in the women's T20 1500m.

Taunton, who like Miller has an intellectual impairment, got past Japan's Anju Furuya to finish in a personal best of four minutes 35.34 seconds.

"During the race I was really thinking to myself that on the last lap I was going to storm it and that is what I have been practising, lots of sharp sprints, especially when the bell goes," said the 31-year-old.

"The bell helped and when I crossed the finish line I thought, 'oh my goodness, I am going to get a bronze medal.'"

Reigning champions Richard Whitehead (T61 200m), Hollie Arnold (F46 javelin) and Jo Butterfield (F51 club throw) will be in action in the evening session from 11:00 BST.