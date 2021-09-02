Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Broom-Edwards made his international debut in 2013

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Great Britain won three more gold medals as they passed the 100-medal mark at the Tokyo Paralympics and started day 10 on a high.

The golds went to canoeist Emma Wiggs and athletes Jonathan Broom-Edwards and Owen Miller.

Wiggs was victorious in the VL2 event - the first time that the Va'a boat, which is an outrigger canoe with a support float and is used with a single-bladed paddle - has been raced at the Paralympics.

She will aim to defend her KL2 kayak title on Saturday.

World T44 high jump champion Broom-Edwards, a silver medallist in Rio, went one better this time by clearing 2.10m with his second attempt for gold after he needed three efforts at 2.07m.

Miller, making his Paralympic debut, put in a strong final lap to win the T20 1500m in three minutes 54.57 seconds, ahead of Russian Alexander Rabotnitskii.

Also for the British team, there was silver for the class 6-7 table tennis team of Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak and bronzes for Jeanette Chippington, Rob Oliver and Hannah Taunton.

Bayley and Karabardak faced a tough task against the Chinese pairing of Liao Keli and Yan Shuo and having lost the opening doubles, Bayley was beaten in his singles match as their opponents wrapped up a comfortable win.

Chippington, 51, who is competing in her seventh Games having made her debut as a swimmer in Seoul in 1988, finished third behind Wiggs while there was also bronze for team-mate Oliver in the KL3 event.

And Taunton, who like Miller competes in the T20 category for athletes with an intellectual impairment, ran a personal best to grab bronze in her 1500m final.

Later, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett play for doubles gold in the wheelchair tennis, world record holder Stephen Clegg goes in the final of the S12 100m butterfly (10:53 BST). The GB men face Japan in the last four of the wheelchair basketball (12:45) and sprinter Richard Whitehead goes for a third 200m title in a row in the T62 event (11:42).

And Beth Munro bids to create history as Britain's first Paralympic medallist in taekwondo. The 28-year-old from Liverpool is in her semi-final at 10:30.