Michael McKillop was embraced by his competitors after his run of Olympic medals came to an end

Ireland's Michael McKillop has finished in eighth position in the T38 1500m final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Canada's Nate Riech was a runaway winner with a Paralympic record time of 3:58.92.

Algeria's Abdelkrim Krai was second while Australia's Deon Kenzie won the tight battle for the bronze medal.

McKillop struggled in the wet conditions and was visibly emotional as he crossed the line 29 seconds down on Riech.

The result could bring a close to a remarkable career in which the 31-year-old dominated his field and won four Paralympic gold medals.

Prior to the Games, McKillop told BBC Sport that he would consider retirement from athletics if he failed to win a medal in Tokyo.

The Northern Irishman triumphed in the T37 800m in Beijing and completed an 800m and 1500m double in London four years later before a fourth success in Rio.

He was embraced by his competitors after finishing the race and his arm was held aloft by France's Louis Radius in recognition of his legendary achievements.

More to follow