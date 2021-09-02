Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Scotland's Fin Graham and Sammi Kinghorn secured their second medals of the Tokyo Paralympics on day nine.

But Gordon Reid was beaten in the semi-finals in his bid to retain his men's singles title in wheelchair tennis.

And double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg has announced her retirement from the sport.

Cyclist Graham was second behind GB team-mate Ben Watson in the C1-3 Road Race and wheelchair racer Kinghorn was runner-up in the T53 400m.

Graham had also won silver in the C3 3000m individual pursuit last week, while Kinghorn took bronze in the T53 100m on Wednesday.

However, after failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the women's T11 200m, Clegg announced that Friday's universal relay would be her final Paralympic event.

The 31-year-old won T11 100m and 200m gold at Rio 2016, having taken silvers at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Reid was beaten 6-3 6-2 by top seed and home favourite Shingo Kunieda in his semi-final, while GB team-mate Alfie Hewett lost out to Dutchman Tom Egberink 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

It means the British pair will play off for bronze on Saturday.