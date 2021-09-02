Tokyo Paralympics: Harrison Walsh 'heartbroken' as injury strikes

Harrison Walsh
Harrison Walsh was in the Wales Under-20 rugby squad when injury struck in 2015
Paralympic Games on the BBC
Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8
Welsh competitor Harrison Walsh says he is "heartbroken" to have been ruled out of his Paralympics debut by injury.

The 25-year-old former Ospreys rugby academy prop suffered an ankle injury as he prepared for the men's F64 discus final for ParalympicsGB in Tokyo.

In a social media post, he said: "I'm heartbroken to say that I've sustained a freak ankle injury during training and will not compete today.

"I'm still very proud to have made it to the Games."

Walsh took up athletics after suffering a devastating knee injury that wrecked his hopes of a rugby career.

Misfortune has struck again in Tokyo, with Walsh adding:external-link "This is the end to what has been a brilliant season and this small bump in the road has only motivated me more!

"I'm already looking toward world champs and Commonwealths."

