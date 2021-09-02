Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Conditions were challenging during Thursday's races

Britain's Ben Watson won his second gold of the Tokyo Paralympics with a brilliant victory over team-mate Fin Graham in the men's C1-3 road race.

On a day when Sarah Storey won an historic 17th gold medal at the Fuji Speedway, the 32-year-old debutant completed a double having won the time trial on Tuesday.

Watson made his move on the fourth lap of the race and the rest of the field were unable to catch him.

"We came with plans to win this today and it paid off. It's amazing," he said.

Elsewhere, after failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the women's T11 200m, double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg has announced her retirement from the sport.

The 31-year-old won T11 100m and 200m gold at Rio 2016, having taken silvers at Beijing 2008 and London 2012. She is still due to compete in the universal relay on Friday.

Wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid failed to defend his men's singles title with a 6-3 6-2 defeat to top seed and home favourite Shingo Kunieda while Jordanne Whiley missed out in the women's singles semi-finals, losing 6-4 6-2 to Diede de Groot of the Netherlands. Both will now play for bronze.

Britain's Emma Wiggs qualified safely for both of her finals as the Para-canoe events got under way at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Wiggs, the reigning KL2 champion, also goes in the VL2 event and won her both heats to advance to the finals on Friday and Saturday.

Former swimmer Charlotte Henshaw joined Wiggs in the KL2 final while Laura Sugar won her KL3 heat.

Archer Hazel Chaisty will be in action in the quarter-finals of the women's recurve event from 09:30 BST.

Meanwhile, Belgian wheelchair tennis player Joachim Gerard, the world number three, has been taken to hospital after suddenly feeling faint.

A statement from the Belgian Paralympic Committee said: "First research is pointing towards a cardiac issue. Gerard will stay at hospital for further observation."

The 32-year-old was beaten in the third round of the men's singles and the quarter-final of the men's doubles on Monday.