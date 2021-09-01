Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Sarah Storey won her 17th Paralympic gold to become Great Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time.

The 43-year-old defended the women's C4-5 road race title she has held since London 2012 to put her one gold ahead of previous record holder Mike Kenny.

Britain's Crystal-Lane Wright finished seven seconds behind to take silver.

It was a GB one-two in the men's C1-3 race too, Ben Watson winning his second gold with Fin Graham claiming silver in atrocious conditions in Tokyo.

"I'm a bit overwhelmed, it feels like it's happening to someone else," Storey told Channel 4.

Storey's gold was her third of this Paralympics, which is her eighth Games since making her debut at Barcelona 1992 as a swimmer.

She won the individual pursuit on the track before claiming time-trial gold to equal Kenny's record.

Storey now has 28 Paralympic medals in total and has not won anything except gold since making her cycling Paralympic debut at Beijing 2008.

Sarah Storey and Lee Pearson both added three gold medals to their tallies in Tokyo

