Sarah Storey has 17 golds among her 28 Paralympic medals in total

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September

Sarah Storey won her 17th Paralympic gold to become Great Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time.

The 43-year-old defended the women's C4-5 road race title she has held since London 2012 to put her one gold ahead of previous record holder Mike Kenny.

Britain's Crystal Lane-Wright finished seven seconds behind to take silver.

It was a GB one-two in the men's C1-3 race too, Ben Watson winning his second gold with Fin Graham claiming silver in atrocious conditions in Tokyo.

"I'm a bit overwhelmed, I feel like it's happening to someone else," Storey told Channel 4.

"I can't really explain or compute anything about the race, but crossing the line first felt so good."

Storey's gold was her third of this Paralympics, which is her eighth Games since making her debut in Barcelona in 1992 as a swimmer.

She won the individual pursuit on the track before claiming time-trial gold to equal Kenny's record.

Storey now has 28 Paralympic medals in total and has not won anything except gold since making her cycling Paralympic debut at Beijing 2008.

Sarah Storey and Lee Pearson both added three gold medals to their tallies in Tokyo

Familiar conditions as Storey powers to title

In weather more akin to her home near Manchester, with rain and thick fog making visibility difficult at the start, Storey was in the front pack from the off, alongside Lane-Wright.

The British pair allowed German Kerstin Brachtendorf to make a breakaway towards the end of the second of the six laps and the 49-year-old clocked a 25-second lead at the checkpoint.

She extended that advantage to more than a minute at the halfway stage of the race, with Storey leading the chasing group with Lane-Wright constantly on her wheel.

As the rain got heavier, they were unable to reel Brachtendorf in, the gap opening up by another 10 seconds after four laps.

But Lane-Wright hit the front of the chasers with a significant injection of pace and her burst made all the difference as the pack quickly caught up with Brachtendorf to leave five riders in contention for the medals at the end of the penultimate lap.

It was at this point that the British duo found another gear, Lane-Wright and Storey breaking away to open up a comfortable lead coming into the finish on the Fuji International Speedway.

Storey punched the air in celebration as she crossed the line in two hours, 21 minutes and 51 seconds.

France's Marie Patouillet took bronze, almost two minutes after Storey finished, with early pace setter Brachtendorf fifth.

"My mum and dad said to me when I was 12, when I wasn't winning anything in school - I'd been swimming and couldn't make national age groups - and they kept saying to me 'focus on you Sarah, just focus on your best', and that's what I keep doing," Storey added.

Watson wins second title at debut Games

Watson claimed victory in the men's race, for his second Paralympic title in Tokyo, just moments after Storey and Lane-Wright crossed the line in the women's.

Five years ago, during the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Watson was working a desk job as a chartered surveyor. He attended a talent ID day, and fast forward to 2021 and he's a double Paralympic champion, having won the C3 time trial two days previously.

The 32-year-old was up at the front from the start and, alongside Graham and three-time medallist in Tokyo Jaco van Gass, was in the leading group at the halfway stage of the 79.2km race in the shadow of Mount Fuji.

But on the fourth lap Watson made his move, quickly establishing a lead of more than a minute on the rest of the field that he would never relinquish.

On the fifth lap, Graham - silver medallist behind Van Gass in the 3,000m individual pursuit earlier in the Games - broke away from the pack to all but confirm the British one-two, and he crossed the line one minute and 20 seconds behind team-mate Watson.

In a sprint for the finish, France's Alexandre Leaute took bronze, almost seven minutes after Watson had won, with Van Gass missing out in fifth.

"That was mental," Watson told Channel 4.

"I complain about the rain but I love racing in this, I adore it.

"When I woke up this morning, I had a smile on my face, it was going to be pretty good."

Storey's career in pictures

Sarah Bailey - as she then was - pictured with members of the Great Britain squad at the 1996 Paralympics in Atlanta, where, aged 18, she won three gold medals in swimming

Sarah Bailey (as she then was) stares at the clock after shattering her own 200m backstroke record by more than six seconds in October 1993, just after her 16th birthday

Sarah Storey won two silvers and a bronze in swimming at the Athens 2004 Paralympics

Beijing 2008 was Sarah Storey's first Paralympics as a cyclist - she won two golds

Sarah Storey won her first Paralympic road race title at London 2012

In total, Sarah Storey won four gold medals at the London 2012 Games

Rio 2016 was Sarah Storey's first Paralympics as a mother. She and husband Barney welcomed daughter Louisa in 2013, while son Charlie arrived in 2017