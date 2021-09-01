Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gordon Reid is through to the singles last four and men's doubles final in Tokyo

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Scotland's Gordon Reid celebrated his first day of freedom at the Tokyo Paralympics by moving within two wins of retaining his wheelchair tennis men's singles title.

The fifth seed battled back from 4-0 down in the opening set to beat Argentinian Fernandez 7-5 3-6 6-1 in a repeat of his Rio 2016 quarter-final.

Reid will be guaranteed at least bronze should he defeat world number one and home favourite Shingo Kunieda in their semi-final.

The Glaswegian initially feared his title defence was over without hitting a ball in Japan after a member of the ParalympicsGB tennis squad tested positive for coronavirus a day before the opening ceremony.

Reid, 29, was eventually cleared to play but forced to follow a strict routine that included only leaving his room for matches and practice and not socialising with team-mates.

"This morning was the first time that I could get out and go to the food hall myself and not have it delivered to the room because it's 10 days since the test," said Reid, who has also reached a second consecutive doubles final alongside team-mate Alfie Hewett.

"I was pretty emotional because at that stage, him testing positive and us being around - not close contacts but still being in similar places for the last few days - was a scare.

"But it's not been an issue so far so I've got no complaints."

Elsewhere on day eight, Scott McCowan missed out on the podium after losing his boccia individual BC3 bronze medal match 6-1 to Australia's Daniel Michel.

And swimmer Andrew Mullen did not make the final of the men's 50m freestyle S5, finishing seventh in his heat.

Athlete Sammi Kinghorn bids for a medal in the T53 100m, an event in which she was world champion in 2017 (12:37).