Reid had won his last four meetings against Fernandez

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Defending champion Gordon Reid reached the men's singles semi-final at the Tokyo Paralympics with a three-set victory over Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez.

The British fifth seed came through 7-5 3-6 6-1 against the world number four in two and a half hours.

Earlier, archer Victoria Rumary won bronze for GB in the women's W1 event while there was also table tennis bronze for the class 8 team of Ross Wilson, Aaron McKibbin and Billy Shilton after they lost to China in the semi-finals.

Boccia player David Smith bids to retain his BC1 individual title from 08:50 BST against Malaysia's Chew Wei Lun.

The GB men's wheelchair basketball team face Canada in the quarter-finals at 10:15 as they bid to add Paralympic gold to their European and world titles.

Swimmer Becky Redfern, who gave birth to son Patrick in July 2020, qualified second-fastest for the final of the SB13 100m breaststroke (11:09).

Athlete Sammi Kinghorn bids for a medal in the T53 100m, an event in which she was world champion in 2017 (12:37).