Firth has won two silvers and one gold so far in Tokyo

Bethany Firth claimed her third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics with silver in the S14 200m individual medley.

The Seaforde Para-swimmer clocked 2:23.19 to take a comfortable second with Valeriia Shabalina of the Russian Paralympic Committee winning her third gold of the Games.

Great Britain's Louise Fiddes took bronze ahead of compatriot Jessica-Jane Applegate.

Firth goes again in the 100m backstroke on Thursday.

The 25-year-old now has eight Paralympic medals to her name, having won four in Rio and one while representing Ireland in 2012.

World record holder Shabalina dominated the race from the start, holding a 1.2 second lead over Firth after the opening 100m.

Firth did eat into the deficit in the breaststroke, but Shabalina pulled away once more in the freestyle to take gold in a time of 2:20.99.

"Her IM is definitely one her strongest strokes," Firth told Channel 4.

"Because I hadn't trained it I didn't expect much so to come out with a silver medal and see Louise get a bronze it was a great night. I'm just looking forward to Thursday".