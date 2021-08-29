Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Barry McClements was one place away from a spot in the S9 400m freestyle final

Newtownards teenager Barry McClements finished seventh in the final of the S9 100m backstroke final in a personal best time at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 19-year-old Paralympic debutant made the final after finishing fourth in his heat and eighth overall.

His next event will be the men's S9 100m butterfly on Thursday.

Team Ireland won their fourth medal of the Games when Laois woman Nicole Turner picked up a silver medal in the S6 50m butterly category.

Turner, 19, qualified for the final with the second fastest time and backed that up with a time of 36.30.

McClements built on a fantastic swim in the heats by clocking 1:05.76 in a race won by Bogdan Mzgovoi of the Russian Paralympic Committee in 1:01.65

Claire Taggart is out of the individual boccia competition after losing 1-8 to Maciel Santos of Brazil in her final group game.

The Larne competitor will be back in action on Thursday when the mixed team event begins and Great Britain face China in the first of four pool games.

In shooting, Phil Eaglesham, taking part in his second Paralympics, was 14th of 29 participants in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2.

The Dungannon man will be back in action in the Air Rifle Prone competition on Tuesday.

James MacSorley is part of the Great Britain squad which is playing Australia in their final group game on Monday, the team having already qualified for the quarter-finals.