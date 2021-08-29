Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Andrew Small (right) clinched gold in a tight race with Kuwait's defending champion Ahmad Almutairi (left)

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Andrew Small won his first Paralympic title in the T33 100m as Phoebe Paterson Pine took archery gold on her Games debut on day six of Tokyo 2020.

Paterson Pine, 23, beat Chile's Mariana Zuniga Varela 134-133 in the women's individual compound final.

Earlier, British team-mate Harri Jenkins took bronze behind Small, who upgraded his own third place from Rio.

Powerlifter Louise Sugden also won bronze in the women's -86kg division, with a best lift of 131kg.

The first medal of the day was sealed by wheelchair racer Small, who clocked 17.73 seconds to hold off a late charge to the line by Kuwait's defending champion Ahmad Almutairi.

Paralympic debutant Jenkins finished in a season's best of 18.55secs, while James Freeman placed fourth.

"I was born in 1993, I weighed one pound, six ounces. I had a 5% chance of living. To get here is crazy," said Small, 28.

"To watch London 2012, be inspired by David Weir and Hannah Cockroft, and then be in Rio four years later was a little bit strange.

"It's the same with this, especially considering the Games weren't supposed to happen. I've got to pinch myself sometimes."

Phoebe Paterson Pine is making her Paralympic debut in Tokyo

Paterson Pine had defeated British team-mate, Rio gold medallist and world record holder Jessica Stretton by one point in the last 16, before wins over French and Italian opponents sealed her place in the final.

Sugden's bronze - her first Paralympic medal at her third Games - was GB's third in the sport, after previous third-place finishes for Micky Yule and Olivia Broome.

Sugden played wheelchair basketball at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics before taking up powerlifting in 2017.

Elsewhere in athletics, six-time Paralympic champion David Weir and Daniel Sidbury qualified for the men's T54 1500m final, while world bronze medallist Shaun Burrows is into the final of the T38 400m.

Kyron Duke just missed out on a medal in the F41 shot put, placing fourth with a best throw of 12.29m.

In the pool, Ellie Robinson - celebrating her 20th birthday - led the British charge as four ParalympicsGB athletes qualified for their respective finals.

Robinson will defend her women's S6 50m butterfly title from Rio after finishing second in her heat in a time of 37.24secs.

Ellie Challis, who won silver in the S3 50m backstroke on Sunday, will go for her second medal of the Games in the 100m freestyle, having qualified fourth fastest overall.

Ten-time Paralympic medallist Stephanie Millward will race for her first in Tokyo in the women's S9 100m backstroke, while Andrew Mullen qualified for the men's S5 50m backstroke final.

Shooter Tim Jeffrey is into the final of the SH2 mixed 10m air rifle standing.