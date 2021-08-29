Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jim Roberts scored 24 tries in the final as Great Britain became the first European country to win the wheelchair rugby Paralympic title

Great Britain wheelchair rugby player Jim Roberts says he will need a couple of days for their "incredible" Paralympic gold medal to sink in.

The 33-year-old Welshman was part of the British team that made history in Tokyo - winning the nation's first Paralympic title in wheelchair rugby.

Roberts scored 24 tries in Sunday's 54-49 final win against USA.

"A gold medal was what was on the table and that was what I wanted," Roberts told the Radio Wales Breakfast Show.

"So to actually achieve it was incredible."

Roberts was a talented cross country runner as a teenager and even represented Wales.

But after completing his first year at Coventry University in 2007, he contracted bacterial meningitis. Within twenty four hours he was on life support in hospital.

Roberts spent more than two years in hospital altogether. Both his legs had to be amputated.

But one of the nurses would change the course of his life, after suggesting he try wheelchair rugby.

He did and not long after saw the sport at London 2012 - something that inspired him to make the next Paralympic Games.

He was part of the team that finished fifth at Rio 2016 but they then lost their funding from UK Sport.

"We had amazing support from a lot of external sources," said Roberts.

"We can't thank them enough. They kept the programme running.

"We are back now supported by UK Sport and all that brings is amazing. But it was frustrating."

Roberts was in electrifying form in Tokyo.

In Great Britain's five matches, he scored 105 tries.

They had narrowly lost to the USA in the group stage but turned it round when they next faced each other in the final.

"We haven't beaten USA in a majors ever, we haven't beaten Japan in a majors in the last six or so years," Roberts explained. "So it was nice to get those wins.

"My phone's been going a little bit crazy the last 24 hours. So many messages of support from friends and family and loved ones and people who have just helped me along this journey.

"I just can't thank everyone enough really. It's been absolutely special."

But there is still one message Roberts is holding out for.

A congratulatory note from his hero - and Wales rugby captain - Alun Wyn Jones.

"I was lucky enough to meet him and talk to him at BBC Sports Personality and BBC Wales Sports Personality," Roberts recalled. "What he's done in rugby is amazing isn't it?

"I haven't had a text from him, unfortunately, but I still live in hope."