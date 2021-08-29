Tokyo Paralympics: Lee Pearson wins 13th gold as GB retain Para-equestrian team title
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
|Paralympic Games on the BBC
|Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8
|Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website
Lee Pearson made it 13 Paralympic golds as Great Britain retained the Para-equestrian team title which they have held since the Atlanta Games in 1996.
Solid rides from Pearson and Natasha Baker on Saturday had left GB in third place overnight.
And the final British rider Sophie Wells scored a superb 75.651% to move them up into the lead.
But with the Netherlands a big danger, they had an anxious wait before victory by 0.656% was confirmed.
Grade IV individual champion Sanne Voets finished on 78.200% but it left the Dutch on 229.249, behind GB's winning total of 229.905.
- Cockroft wins third successive T34 100m gold
- GB win first wheelchair rugby gold with victory over USA
- Steadman turns Rio heartbreak to Tokyo triumph
- Who are ParalympicsGB's medal winners?
- Your guide to Paralympic classification
- Tokyo Paralympics day-by-day guide
- Was Ivan that Terrible? You're Dead to Me looks at Russia's cruel ruler
- Transfer Gossip Daily: Get up to speed with the latest tantalising rumours