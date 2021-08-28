Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Scott Quin added a bronze medal to the silver he won in Rio

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Scott Quin added his name to the list of Scottish Paralympic medallists at Tokyo 2020 after finishing third in the SB14 100m breaststroke.

Quin, 31, took bronze in 1:05.91 - adding to his silver from Rio - with compatriot Conner Morrison eighth.

He later revealed he was one of the British swimmers who had to isolate after one of the coaches returned a positive Covid test.

"It's been a hard journey and isolation puts things in perspective," Quin said.

"Coming out here, my dad got tested for prostate cancer. So when I was out here, I got told that he's got cancer. My grandmother's been in hospital, she's 97. So it's been a hard last two weeks.

"I'm gutted it's not a personal best; that's what hurts me the most. But at the end of the day, five years of work, came away with bronze and a medal is a medal. It just puts life in perspective. Just so humbled to even get the opportunity."

On the track, Sammi Kinghorn posted a season's best in the T53 800m final but finished fourth, four hundredths of a second away from a medal. And Maria Lyle goes in the final of the T35 200m final at 11:44.

Melanie Woods finished fourth in her T54 800m heat, but with a personal best of 1:52.05.

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewitt, who won silver Rio, eased though in the wheelchair tennis second round men's doubles without dropping a game. Then British pair won 6-0 6-0 against Austria's Thomas Flax and Nico Langmann.

In boccia, Stephen McGuire secured his first B4 pool win by defeating Japan's Shun Asaki.

Jamie McCowan sustained a second B3 pool defeat against Australia's Spencer Cotie, but brother Scott got his second win, 6-1 against Argentina's Stefania Ferrando.

And Nathan Macqueen was part of the British team who finished sixth in the team compound archery competition.