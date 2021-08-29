Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Kylie Grimes is the only female on the GB team

Great Britain secured a tense 54-49 victory over the USA to win their first wheelchair rugby gold at a Paralympic Games.

The European champions led from the start but the US kept the scoreline tight until GB pulled away in a dramatic final quarter.

Welshman Jim Roberts, 33, scored 24 tries as his side secured an historic win in Tokyo.

Britain previously lost bronze-medal play-offs at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

"What am amazing shift for the guys - that was one to remember," Roberts told Channel 4.

"We knew there would be some amazing teams, and USA always beat us in the major tournaments so it was good to put a nail in that one."

At the Paralympics, the sport is mixed gender with Kylie Grimes, who also competed at 2012 before switching to athletics and then returning for Tokyo, playing a key role as part of the GB squad.

Grimes and her team-mates learned from their pool match against the US where they threw away a half-time lead and eventually lost 50-48, their only defeat on the way to the decider.

Britain led 26-24 at half-time in the final, although the USA's Chuck Aoki had converted an impressive try on the whistle from a long pass at speed.

That lead was down to one try heading into the final quarter, but GB dominated the final eight minutes and confidently extended their advantage to become the first European team to win wheelchair rugby gold at a Paralympics.

Wheelchair rugby had been stripped of £750,000 funding by UK Sport for the Tokyo Paralympic cycle, though it did receive £500,000 from the government-backed Aspiration Fund, which was aimed at sports which did not receive full UK Sport funding.

The USA, the runners-up at Rio 2016, have won a medal at every Games since the introduction of wheelchair rugby at Sydney 2000.

Earlier, hosts Japan, who GB beat 55-49 to reach the final, stunned two-time defending champions Australia to win the bronze-medal match 60-52.