Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September

Great Britain's Hannah Cockroft claimed a stunning sixth Paralympic title as she set a new world record to win her third consecutive T34 100m crown, with team-mate Kare Adenegan taking silver.

Cockroft, 29, clocked a time of 16.39 seconds to beat Adenegan, who finished ahead of Australia's Robyn Lambird.

In the women's PTS5 triathlon, GB's Lauren Steadman earned a superb gold and Claire Cashmore won the bronze.

In the men's event, George Peasgood won silver behind German Martin Schulz.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft is a 12-time world champion and improved her impressive collection of Paralympic titles in style, after her treble in the 100m, 400m and 800m events at Rio 2016

The ParalympicsGB co-captain, who will also contest the 800m in Tokyo, had improved her world records in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m earlier this year.

And though Adenegan, who clocked 17.03, made the faster start, Cockroft overhauled her fellow Briton - setting another new world record in the process.

"This last 18 months has been so weird and so, so hard. I just wish the stadium had been full to witness that," Cockroft told Channel 4.

"It's so special. It just feels like a massive, massive relief. We didn't know if we'd be here in Tokyo. I was so nervous. I did everything I could and thankfully it was enough.

"I know Kare is a strong starter. She's always good off the gun so I knew I had to let her go and take my time."

On aiming for the 800m title next, she added: "The 800m is my comfortable event now. I am confident but it's all to play for."

