Great Britain's Hannah Cockroft will also contest the 800m in Tokyo

Great Britain's Hannah Cockroft claimed a stunning sixth Paralympic title as she set a new world record to win her third consecutive T34 100m crown, with team-mate Kare Adenegan taking silver.

Cockroft, 29, clocked a time of 16.39 seconds to beat Adenegan, who finished ahead of Australia's Robyn Lambird.

In the women's PTS5 triathlon, GB's Lauren Steadman earned a superb gold and Claire Cashmore won the bronze.

In the men's event, George Peasgood won silver behind German Martin Schulz.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft is a 12-time world champion and improved her impressive collection of Paralympic titles in style, after her treble in the 100m, 400m and 800m events at Rio 2016

The ParalympicsGB co-captain, who will also contest the 800m in Tokyo, had improved her world records in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m earlier this year.

And though Adenegan, who clocked 17.03, made the faster start, Cockroft overhauled her fellow Briton - setting another new world record in the process.

"This last 18 months has been so weird and so, so hard. I just wish the stadium had been full to witness that," Cockroft told Channel 4.

"It's so special. It just feels like a massive, massive relief. We didn't know if we'd be here in Tokyo. I was so nervous. I did everything I could and thankfully it was enough.

"I know Kare is a strong starter. She's always good off the gun so I knew I had to let her go and take my time."

On aiming for the 800m title next, she added: "The 800m is my comfortable event now. I am confident but it's all to play for."

Gold, silver and bronze for GB triathletes

GB triathletes Lauren Steadman (left), George Peasgood (centre) and Claire Cashmore (right) earned three medals for ParalympicsGB

Victory in the women's triathlon was redemption for Steadman, who had to settle for silver in the PT4 triathlon at Rio 2016 after a costly mistake during the swim as she missed a crucial buoy.

She made no such error in Tokyo, however, finishing in one hour 4.46 seconds - 41 seconds ahead of the USA's defending champion Grace Norman - with Cashmore two minutes and 50 seconds behind her compatriot.

American Norman led after the 750m swim but Steadman, born without her lower right arm, swept past her rival on the 20km bike and established an 18-second advantage heading into the final 5km run. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant's lead only extended from there.

"I don't actually think it has sunk in," Steadman told Channel 4 after her victory.

"Rio devastated me massively and I didn't know what was going to happen today. It was a strong field and I just followed my game plan."

Cashmore was able to claim bronze despite receiving a one-minute penalty for a drafting violation. That was served during the bike segment, however there was confusion as the race officials initially got the duration wrong.

An emotional Cashmore said: "Lauren had an incredible race and she worked so hard this year, she deserves that. And Grace too, it's brilliant to see those two on top of the podium.

"There was a bit of confusion on the penalty. I thought I would get a warning but I didn't. They didn't do the right time so I had to stop a second time which was annoying because I was like you got that wrong, not me. By that point I was way back.

"It's a bronze medal. I can't be disappointed, but I am. Each race I'm progressing and learning. I've learned a lot today and I'll never do something like that again."

In the men's PTS5, Peasgood took the lead in the swim but was eventually caught by 2016 champion Schulz on the second of four laps in the run section.

The Briton completed the course in 58 minutes and 55 seconds to finish 45 seconds behind Schulz and 27 seconds clear of bronze medallist Daniel Stefan of Canada.

"I'm pretty overwhelmed," Peasgood, who will also compete in the road cycling events for GB in Tokyo, said.

"I didn't think I could do it on the bike. I just dug deep on the run and that's what I've been training for.

"The last three months have not been good but I had a lot of faith in everyone who has got me here."