Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Neil Fachie, Jenny Holl, Lewis Stewart and Micky Yule are the latest Scots to win medals for Paralympics GB at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Neil and pilot Matt Rotherham beat their world record of 59.278 seconds and team-mates James Ball and Lewis Stewart for gold in the B 1000m time trial, setting a new mark of 58.038.

Holl, piloting Sophie Unwin, took bronze in the women's B 3,000 individual pursuit and Stewart piloted James Ball as they took silver in the men's B 1000 time trial.

And Yule won bronze in powerlifting's -72kg event.

Shortly after his own success, Neil's wife Lora and Corrine Hall successfully retained their B 3,000m pursuit crown.

Aberdonian Fachie now has two golds and two silvers in cycling at Paralympic Games.

And while his Tokyo programme is at an end, Lora goes again in Tuesday's tandem road race and Friday's time trial.

"There are days that are good in our relationship and there are days like today that we'll never, ever forget," Neil Fachie told BBC Breakfast.

"We've been watching the rest of our team essentially smashing it the first three days, waiting for our chance to do it.

"To actually get out and do it and get the medal has just been brilliant."