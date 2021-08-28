Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Sophie Hahn defended her Paralympic title in the T38 100m, with fellow Briton Thomas Young winning the men's event in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old held her composure to fend off Colombian Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez in 12.43 seconds.

Shortly before Hahn's gold, Young pipped China's Zhu Dening to the men's T38 100m title in a personal best of 10.94.

It was the first time that Young had broken 11 seconds.

"Honestly, I'm not really sure what to think. As I crossed the line I saw the time and totally forgot about the medal to be honest," Young told Channel 4.

