Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal secured cycling silver in Tokyo

Cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have claimed a silver medal for Ireland in the B 3,000m individual pursuit at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The pair excelled in their qualifying round to set a new world record of 3:19.946, which set up an opportunity to race for gold in the medal race.

The British duo of Lora Fachie and Corinne Hall immediately broke that record with the final run.

The pairs faced off for gold, with Fachie and Hall coming out on top.

The British pair made the better start and though Dunlevy and McCrystal managed to reel in their rivals in the middle thousand metres their opponents ultimately re-established their lead before crossing the line to win gold.

Dunlevy and McCrystal are better known as road racing specialists, so this medal on the track was a very pleasant surprise for both.

'In a bit of shock'

"I'm in a bit of shock, it is absolutely amazing," said Dunlevy. "If someone said to me before that I would get a medal in the pursuit I would never have thought it in my wildest dreams.

"We were hoping to do a good ride and get a PB. To get that and a world record, I'm just speechless."

McCrystal said: "I think we did ourselves proud, we left nothing to chance, no stone was left unturned by our coach Neill (Delahaye) and Cycling Ireland. He made sure that we would get here in best possible form.

"To get that performance, I just can't believe it. I'm so proud of Katie and I know she is proud of me - I am just so happy that we did this."

Taggart loses Boccia opener

Meanwhile, Larne woman Claire Taggart lost her opening pool C game in the BC2 Boccia individual competiton - losing 2-5 to Luis Cristaldo of Argentina.

The Great Britain hopeful had led 2-0 after two of the four ends before her opponent bounced back.

Taggart's next group game is against Yongjin Lee of Korea on Sunday.

There are six groups of four, all played in a round robin, with the best eight players of the 24 advancing to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Ireland track and field athlete Greta Streimikyte finished fifth in the T13 1500m final at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The European champion para-athlete was just 3.04 seconds off the podium in a time of 4:34.82 as Ethiopia's Tigist Gezhagn Mengistu took gold ahead of USA's Liza Corso and Tunisia's Somaya Bousaid, who had contended for bronze with Streimikyte until the final bend.