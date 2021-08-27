Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Maisie Summers-Newton won her second gold of the Tokyo Paralympics with victory in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

The 19-year-old had won gold in Thursday's SM6 200m individual medley, thanks to a strong breaststroke leg.

She showed her class again, beating China's world record holder Liu Daomin in a new Paralympic record.

"I just wanted to give it my all and try to get that gold," Summers-Newton told Channel 4.

