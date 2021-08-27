Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham are the reigning world champions in their event

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Husband and wife Neil and Lora Fachie both won Paralympic gold for Britain in quick succession as the track cycling events came to a close.

There was also gold for the mixed team sprint with Kadeena Cox and Jaco van Gass winning their second titles in Tokyo and Jody Cundy claiming his eighth career Paralympic success.

Neil and pilot Matt Rotherham smashed their own world record to beat team-mates James Ball and Lewis Stewart for gold in the B 1000m time trial.

They beat their old time of 59.278 seconds with a new mark of 58.038 to give Neil his second Paralympic gold after he won with Barney Storey at London 2012.

And shortly afterwards, Lora and Corrine Hall successfully retained their B 3,000m pursuit crown.

The pair qualified fastest for the final, also setting a world record, and finished just under two seconds ahead of Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal with Britain's Sophie Unwin and Jenny Hall winning bronze.

"For us both to win gold together and both break the world record as well is beyond our dreams," said Neil afterwards.

The sprint team had qualified second-fastest for their decider where they took on China and after Cox put in a blistering opening lap to give them a narrow advantage, first Van Gass and then Cundy kept the pressure on to win by 0.106secs.

Elsewhere, Mickey Yule, who lost his legs while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan in 2010, won bronze in powerlifting's -72kg event while Paul Karabardak took bronze in table tennis's class 6.

But there was no joy for GB on the opening day of the triathlon with Fran Brown fourth in the women's PT2 event and the same result for Alison Peasgood and guide Nikki Bartlett in the women's PTVI race. In the men's PTVI race, there was heartbreak for Dave Ellis and guide Luke Pollard who suffered a snapped bike chain.