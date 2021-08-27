Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Firth brought her Paralympic medal tally to six with two more events to come next week

Great Britain's Bethany Firth narrowly missed out on a gold medal in the S14 200m freestyle final in Tokyo.

The Seaforde swimmer took silver, her sixth Paralympic medal, with the Russian Paralympic Committee's Valeriia Shabalina claiming gold.

Firth, who clocked 2:03.99, enjoyed the better of the turns but Shabalina held the edge on the straights to take the win in 2:03.71.

Britain's Jessica-Jane Applegate took bronze.

Firth, winner of the event in Rio five years ago, will return to defend her 200m individual medley title on Tuesday before the 100m backstroke two days later.

Having qualified for the final with the fastest time ahead of Firth, Shabalina pushed just in front in the final 25m and held on to claim an impressive win.

Before arriving in Tokyo Firth had expressed her desire to place greater emphasis on enjoying the competition, having been forced to improvise her training during last year's lockdowns with a paddling pool in her back garden.

"I love when races are so close. Unfortunately I didn't get the touch but after the year I've had I'm so happy with that and I can't wait for all the races to come," Firth told Channel 4.

"After this year I just decided that I wanted to swim for fun so I'm going to see how my times are.

"I'm so excited to get back into proper training and hopefully go to Paris [for the 2024 Paralympics]".