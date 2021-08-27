Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hannah Russell and Reece Dunn both landed gold on another successful day in the pool for British swimmers at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Russell held off the challenge of Russian Daria Pikalova to retain her S12 100m backstroke title.

Dunn made up for the disappointment of finishing second in the S14 butterfly on Wednesday with his first Paralympic crown in the S14 200m freestyle.

Bethany Firth failed to retain her S14 200m freestyle crown, finishing second.

Firth was beaten to gold by Valeriia Shabalina of the Russian Paralympic Committee with fellow Briton Jessica-Jane Applegate taking bronze.

There was also a bronze for Stephen Clegg in the men's 100m backstroke.

