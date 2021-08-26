Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Kadeena Cox retained her C4-5 500m time trial Paralympic title with a stunning world-record ride in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old, who won cycling and athletics gold at the Rio Games, knew she had to beat the time of 35.830 seconds set by Canadian world champion Kate O'Brien to win Britain's seventh gold of the Games

And she smashed that with a brilliant 34.812secs - beating the old record by 0.411secs.

Earlier, Britain's Jaco van Gass claimed his second medal of the Games with bronze in the C1-3 1000m time trial.

The pursuit gold medallist set a new world record in his C3 category, but it wasn't enough for victory.

There were also bronzes on day three for sprinter Maria Lyle in the opening session of the athletics competition and for powerlifting debutant Olivia Broome.

Lyle finished third in the T35 100m as China's Xia Zhou set a new world record while Broome had a best lift of 107kg in the -50kg event.