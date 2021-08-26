GB win five Paralympic golds on day two

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Lee Pearson won his 12th Paralympic title as Great Britain enjoyed success in four sports on day two of the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Para-equestrian rider, who made his debut at Sydney 2000, and his horse Breezer, claimed victory in the Grade II individual test with team-mate Georgia Wilson third.

There was also joy for a trio of Paralympic debutants - cyclist Jaco van Gass and swimmers Tully Kearney and Maisie Summers-Newton, who all set world records on their way to winning gold medals.

And wheelchair fencer Piers Gilliver, a silver medallist in Rio, went one better this time in the epee A final.

Van Gass, 35, who was injured while serving with the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan in 2009, beat team-mate Fin Graham in the C3 3,000m individual pursuit final.

Both riders had smashed the world record in qualifying for the final, with Graham knocking more than six seconds off the previous mark before Van Gass lowered it by another two seconds.

Kearney, who had finished a heart-breaking second in Wednesday's S5 200m freestyle final, bounced back brilliantly to take gold in the 100m freestyle while Summers-Newton beat a world-class field, including defending champion Ellie Simmonds, in the SM6 200m individual medley.

Gilliver got revenge on China's Sun Gang, who beat him in the final in Rio, in the last four before a 15-9 win over Russian Paralympic Committee athlete Maxim Shaburov in the decider.

There were also silvers for cyclists Jody Cundy (C4-5 1000m time trial) and tandem pair Aileen McGlynn and Helen Scott (B 1000m time trial), while wheelchair fencer Dimitri Coutya won bronze in the men's epee B event.