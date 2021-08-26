Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Harrison Brown scored nine points as all 12 members of Great Britain's wheelchair basketball squad featured in their opener

Belfast's James MacSorley helped Great Britain's wheelchair basketball team get off to a winning start in Tokyo with a 70-43 victory over Algeria.

MacSorley scored two points as the reigning world champions began their campaign with a dominant win in which they outscored their opponents in all four quarters.

The British team are back in action on Friday in their second preliminary round match against Germany.

In the pool, Irish Para-swimmers Ellen Keane and Roisin Ni Riain will go for medals later on Thursday morning having qualified for their respective finals earlier in the day.

Dubliner Keane qualified with the fastest time in the SB8 100m breaststroke heats, swimming a personal best 1:21.71 to surge into the final, set for 11:40 BST.

Before that, Roisin Ni Riain will be back in the pool for the S13 100m backstroke final after clocking the sixth quickest qualifying time of 1:09.23.

In Para-cycling, Irish tandem pair Katie-George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal set a new national record in the B 1000m time trial, clocking 1:09.044 to finish sixth overall.

There was also a PB for Ronan Grimes in the C4-5 1000m time trial; the Galway man finished 15th in a time of 1:09.014.

Dublin table tennis player Colin Judge progressed to the next round of the singles event after receiving a walkover from his Brazilian opponent.

Paralympics debutant Judge, who was born with just one limb, was beaten in four sets by China's world number six Zhao Ping on Wednesday but with other results going his way, he just needed to win on Thursday to reach the next stage.